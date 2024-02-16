Two Of America’s Best Fish Fry Places Are In Western New York

Tomorrow is the first Friday of the Lent season and that means a lot of people will be heading out to enjoy a Friday Fish Fry.

Well if you want to enjoy some of the best Fish Fries in America you won't have to leave the 716.

Mashed.com recently came out with their list of the "Best Fish Fries In America" and two restaurants in Western New York made the list.

Apple Granny - Lewiston, New York

Located near Niagara Falls, Apple Granny is known to not only eat locals but also the many tourists who come to visit the Falls. Apple Granny has been around for a long time, starting as a General Store in 1830.

Wiechec's - Buffalo, New York

While Buffalo is known as the home of the original chicken wing, it is also home to an amazing place for a Friday Fish Fry. Wiechec's is one of the many places in Western New York that serve up a fish fry that hangs over the plate.

If you want to venture outside of Western New York. Two other places in New York State also made the list.

Sandy & Sons Kitchen in Syracuse, New York.

Located in the old Village Lanes bowling alley, Sandy & Sons kitchen is known to sell out quickly on Fridays.

Captain Jim's Fish Market - Rochester, New York

This is the newest New York location to make it to the "Best Fish Fries In America" list. Captain Jim is no stranger to winning or making lists. They are a five-time winner of City Magazine's "Best Fish Fry" contest.

With the 40 days of Lent starting on Ash Wednesday, February 14th, and going until Thursday, March 28th, there will be plenty of people looking to grab a delicious fish fry.

