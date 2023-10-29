Old Farmer&#8217;s Almanac Calling For Unusual November In New York

Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Unusual November In New York

It looks like the weird and unusual weather will continue into the month of November across New York State.

We have already seen higher and lower-than-average days across the state with temps soaring into the 70s and 80s and back down into the 30s during the month of October.

It looks like the El Nino will keep things above average in the month of November in the western and Northern parts of New York, while it will be cooler in central New York, at least according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Here is what they are calling for in the Western and Northern parts of New York State.

Nov 1-4Sunny, mild
Nov 5-12Showers, then sunny; mild
Nov 13-18Flurries, chilly
Nov 19-23Snow, then sunny; chilly
Nov 24-30Rain and snow east, snowstorms west; cool
Novembertemperature 42° (1° above avg.)
precipitation 2.5" (1" below avg. east, 1" above west)

Here is what we can expect in Central and downstate New York.

Nov 1-4Sunny, warm
Nov 5-11Showers, mild
Nov 12-15Sunny north, flurries south; cold
Nov 16-26Snowy, very cold
Nov 27-30Flurries north, sunny south; mild
Novembertemperature 37.5° (3° below avg. north, avg. south)
precipitation 1.5" (1.5" below avg.)

Most of the weather predictions for the winter in New York are calling for milder than normal temperatures and drier.

Of course, we could still see plenty of snow in New York, especially along the lakes.

Check out some photos from lake effect snow last year in New York.

