Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Unusual November In New York

It looks like the weird and unusual weather will continue into the month of November across New York State.

We have already seen higher and lower-than-average days across the state with temps soaring into the 70s and 80s and back down into the 30s during the month of October.

It looks like the El Nino will keep things above average in the month of November in the western and Northern parts of New York, while it will be cooler in central New York, at least according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Here is what they are calling for in the Western and Northern parts of New York State.

Nov 1-4 Sunny, mild Nov 5-12 Showers, then sunny; mild Nov 13-18 Flurries, chilly Nov 19-23 Snow, then sunny; chilly Nov 24-30 Rain and snow east, snowstorms west; cool November temperature 42° (1° above avg.)

precipitation 2.5" (1" below avg. east, 1" above west)

Here is what we can expect in Central and downstate New York.

Nov 1-4 Sunny, warm Nov 5-11 Showers, mild Nov 12-15 Sunny north, flurries south; cold Nov 16-26 Snowy, very cold Nov 27-30 Flurries north, sunny south; mild November temperature 37.5° (3° below avg. north, avg. south)

precipitation 1.5" (1.5" below avg.)

Most of the weather predictions for the winter in New York are calling for milder than normal temperatures and drier.

Of course, we could still see plenty of snow in New York, especially along the lakes.

Check out some photos from lake effect snow last year in New York.

