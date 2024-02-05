This Is The Ugliest Part Of Buffalo New York

Right now we are in "Prime Time" to the ugliest part of living in Buffalo and Western New York.

Most of the time this area is amazing and there is so much beauty, but now is the ugliest time of the year.

The reason is simple.

BIG DIRTY SNOW PILES!

Yes! After getting several feet of snow a couple of weeks ago we are now stuck with big dirty mountains of snow. Gone is the brilliant white of fresh fallen snow. Now with us is the grimy, dirty, disgusting mounds of snow.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields

And they are EVERYWHERE! From downtown parking lots and mall parking lots to the sideroads in the Southtowns, there are dirty piles of snow everywhere.

There is nothing worse on a cloudy gloomy day than looking outside and you see dirty snow. It is so gross.

The good news is that a major warm-up is coming our way and with the temperatures getting above 32, a lot of these snow piles will soon be gone.

Check out some of the snow piles I have seen over the last couple of days.

Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM 2024 Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM 2024 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_5725 loading...

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_5724 loading...

The other problem with the dirty snow is that it traps more heat than regular snow. The darkness of the snow traps the heat and makes the surrounding areas warmer which could lead to more melting and possible flooding.

Get our free mobile app

If you have dirty snow near you, you should try to shovel it and spread it around.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Historic Snow Storm Hits Buffalo A historic snowstorm slammed into Western New York on Friday and continues to bring snow to all areas across the region. Gallery Credit: Dave fields