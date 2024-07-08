The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History

It has been reported that a possible tornado touched down in Western New York this week.

While not confirmed by the National Weather Service, one woman posted pics on her social media of damage she believed to be from a tornado.

While there was some slight damage, not every New Yorker has been that lucky.

Here is a look at the 5 deadliest tornados in New York's history since 1950 according to NewYorkDataBases.com

5 - September 3rd, 1993 - 2 people were killed - An EF1 tornado touched down in a corn field in Batavia and moved northeast. As the tornado crossed Route 5, it lifted a delivery van into the air and dropped it onto an oncoming tractor trailer. Both drivers were killed instantly.

4 - October 14th, 1989 - 2 people were killed - An EF2 tornado moved through McDonough for around 2 miles. The tornado grew to about 300 feet in length and injured three people while killing two others.

3 - May 2nd, 1982 - 2 people were killed - An EF3 tornado moved through Sherman, New York for around 28 miles. The tornado reached 450 feet in width and killed two people.

2 - July 8th, 2014 - 4 people were killed - An EF2 tornado touched down in Smithfield just 2 miles to the northeast of Peterboro. This tornado moved 2.5 miles and a path and resulted in 4 fatalities in Smithfield. Three homes were destroyed and 5 additional homes sustained significant damage.

1 - November 16th, 1989 - 9 killed were killed - An EF1 tornado touched down near Monroe New York, and moved for 9 miles killing 9 people on the ground. 18 people were also injured and this tornado caused nearly $25 million dollars in damage.

While tornados are not frequent in New York, they can still happen and still be deadly. Make sure to stay alert during Tornado warnings, watches, and alerts.

