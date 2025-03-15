Deadliest Animal In America More Active In New York State

Spring is officially just seven days away and the deadliest animal in the United States is becoming more active around New York State.

On average, every year 440 people are killed in deer/car accidents, making deer the deadliest animal in America.

With the time shift for Daylight Savings and with the snow melting, deer are becoming more active and moving around to find food and water. They are not known for great road crossing skills, which is why you have to be extra careful this time of year.

Deer tend to be more active just before dawn and at dusk. Now that it gets lighter later in the morning, many more people are on the road around "dawn" time. An increase in traffic along with that increase in deer activity results in an increase in deer/car accidents.

Also, more people will be on the road later since the sun stays out longer, meaning you could be more tired when driving around dusk time. That could also lead to an increase in deer/car accidents.

Here are some things you can do to lower your chances of getting into a deer/car accident this Spring.

Be Aware and Alert: Make sure that you are not driving drowsy. Make sure to pay attention and be on the lookout along the side of the road for deer movement.

Use Your Headlights: Even if there is some light out, having your headlights on will give you better sight around the edges of the roadways.

Pay Attention To Signs: Make sure you scan for "Deer Crossing Signs" along the road. These are placed in areas that are known to be busy with deer moving along and across the road.

Wear Your Seatbelt: You have a better chance to survive a deer/car accident if you are wearing your seatbelt.