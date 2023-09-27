Do We Still Have To “Fall Back” In New York?

The first day of Fall just came and went over the weekend and as we turn our attention to pumpkin spice, leave changing colors, and holiday shopping you might not be aware that we are about to gain another hour to enjoy all those things.

Yes, this year we still have to "Fall Back" in New York for daylight savings.

Last year members of Congress were trying to pass a bill that would have kept New York State and the country on standard time and we would have stayed on the same time going forward after this Spring's time change. The Sunshine Protection Act was introduced but wasn't approved by the House of Representatives.

Earlier this year, two representatives from Florida introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 and we will have to wait and see if this bill gets passed and signed into law before next Spring, when we would have to "Spring Forward" again.

This was the third year in a row that members of Congress have introduced a bill that would make the entire country switch to Standard Time and drop daylight savings across the country.

Not every state observes Daylight Saving Time.

Hawaii and parts of Arizona, along with American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not currently follow Daylight Saving Time. The rest of the country would just keep the same time these areas have right now.

Daylight saving time was introduced by the federal government in 1918. Over the years it has been changed numerous times, and the current daylight saving time lasts much longer than the original one from 1918.

This year we will "Fall Back" and move our clocks back one hour on November 5th.

