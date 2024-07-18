COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Across New York State

Summer is here and lots of people will be traveling and that has led to a number of increased positive cases of COVID-19 across New York State.

According to the latest data from New York State, positive cases of COVID-19 in the state have seen a shape increase over the past several weeks.

After peaking at the start of the year when there were an average of over 5,000 confirmed cases in New York State we saw a shape decline heading into Spring.

Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase starting in June and as of this past Monday, there have been almost 2000 daily cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

The majority of the positive cases since July 1st have been in New York City and around the Long Island region.

In New York city there has been an average of over 800 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at area hospitals while in the Long Island area there has been an average of over 350 cases.

Outside of those two main area, there have been fewer than 100 daily cases reported across the rest of the state.

Here is what officials with New York State consider to be a positive case of COVID-19.

A positive result is deemed a reinfection if it meets either of the following criteria:

It has been 90 days since the first positive result for the person, regardless of whether or not the person had a positive test between the two results. It has been 90 days since the repeat positive result for the person, regardless of whether or not the person had a positive test between the two results.



You can see the latest COVID-19 data from New York State HERE.

COVID In New York: The Craziest Headlines From The Start Of COVID

Timeline: Key Moments Of COVID Pandemic In New York Here are all the key moments during the peak of the COVID pandemic.