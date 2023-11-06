Big changes are on the way to certain schools in New York.

As of October 25th, New York State became only a handful of states that banned the use of corporal punishment in private schools.

A bill that was signed into law last week prohibits anyone who works in a private school or for a private school from using physical force against students. Corporal punishment was outlawed in public schools back in the 1980s.

According to the bill, there is data that shows corporal punishment impeds a student from doing the best that they can.

"Scientific studies have shown that students exposed to corporal punishment exhibit lower test scores and increased chances of behavioral disorders, experience more feelings of inadequacy and resentment, may be more aggressive and violent, and demonstrate reduced problem-solving abilities, social competence and academic achievement”

Under the new law, corporal punishment at school will now be considered a form of child abuse and includes spanking, hitting with objects, or forcing students to perform physically painful activities.

Currently, 17 states in the country allow for some form of corporal punishment at public and private schools. With the new law, New York now joins New Jersey, Iowa, and Maryland as the only states that outlaw any form of corporal punishment in public or private schools.

You can read more about the new law HERE.

