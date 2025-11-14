With the first snow of winter hitting Western New York this week, now is the perfect time to remind everyone not to be an idiot this winter.

I grew up in Western New York and have spent over 30 winters here, and EVERY SINGLE WINTER I see people who do this and that makes them the biggest idiots in the 716.

These Are The Biggest Idiots In Western New York

This is my annual plea to people all across Western New York: please don't be this idiot, then next time we get a lot of snow in Western New York. Don't be the person who drives around with snow on the roof, hood, and trunk of your vehicle. Here is a TikTok I posted back in 2023, and it is still relevant this year.

Besides causing mini-blizzards for the drivers around you, you could get a fine or ticketed for not clearing the snow off your vehicle before you hit the streets.

Get Fined For Not Clearing Snow Off Her Vehicle

According to New York State traffic law, you could face penalties if you don't clear off the snow from your vehicle.

New York State traffic law S 1229-E, states that you are responsible for clearing snow from your vehicle.

S 1229-E. CLEARANCE OF SNOW, SLEET, AND HAIL.

1. NO PERSON SHALL OPERATE A MOTOR VEHICLE ON A PUBLIC STREET OR HIGHWAY WHILE THERE IS AN ACCUMULATION OF SNOW, SLEET, OR HAIL ON THE ROOF OR CARGO BED SURFACES THEREOF, WHETHER OF ANY OCCUPANT COMPARTMENT, TRAILER, OR OTHER CARGO COMPARTMENT IN EXCESS OF THREE INCHES.

2. THE REMOVAL OF ACCUMULATED SNOW, SLEET, OR HAIL REQUIRED BY SUBDIVISION ONE OF THIS SECTION SHALL NOT APPLY DURING THE FALLING OF SNOW, SLEET, OR HAIL OR WITHIN THREE HOURS AFTER THE CESSATION OF THE FALLINGTHEREOF.

If you don't, you could face fines of $150 to $850 per occurrence. So this winter, when the snow starts flying again, please make sure to clear your ride before hitting the streets in Western New York.