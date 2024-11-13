The Christmas shopping season is here in Western New York.

You might have already started shopping or maybe you like to wait until the last minute but shopping for your friends and family has changed over the last 20 + years.

Back in the day, you would go out in the snow and cold and head to your favorite store to pick up gifts for those people on your list. You could have been looking for that "Blue Light" special at Kmart or walked around with a bag of popcorn while you shopped at Hills.

Maybe you couldn't wait for the gift to roll down the conveyor belt at Brand Names, or as a kid, you loved to see the castle of Child World on Transit Road.

We asked people on social media if they could go shopping one more time at any store that used to be open in Western New York, which one would it be?

We had hundreds of answers and a lot of places had several people choose them.

Take a look at some of the stores that people in Western New York would love to shop at just one more time.

Places We Loved Christmas Shopping At In Buffalo, New York Here are some amazing stores we want to Christmas shop at one more time in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Of course, there was one place that really stood out, even if you didn't shop there. They always had amazing displays and my family would drive out from West Seneca to downtown Buffalo to see them at AM&A's.