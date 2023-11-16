These Buffalo New York Restaurants Made It On Food Network

It is always cool to see your local hometown on National TV. The other day I was flipping around and saw an old episode of Triple D with Guy Fieri and he was in Western New York.

The Food Network has been to Buffalo and Western New York many times to show off the amazing restaurants and unique foods that the area has to offer.

Check out six times that the Food Network was in town to show the world the amazing food that Buffalo has to offer.

1. Anchor Bar - The home of the "Original Buffalo Wing", the Anchor Bar has been featured on several different shows on the Food Network. Some of the shows include Food Wars, Food Paradise, and Throw Down with Bobby Flay.

2. Las Puertas Buffalo - Located at 385 Rhode Island Street in Downtown Buffalo, Las Puertas was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate" during the episode "In the Last Place You'd Expect"

EXTRA: BUFFALO CHEF TO BE ON GUY'S GROCERY GAMES IN MAY

3. Schwabl's - Known for their Beef on Weck, Schwabl's located on Center Road in West Seneca was featured on the show "No Reservations"

4. Charlie the Butcher's Kitchen - Another Buffalo spot known for its Beef on Weck, Charlie The Butcher's Kitchen on Wehrle Drive was featured on the show "Best Thing I Ever Ate"

5. Duff's Wings - Another wing spot was highlighted on the Food Network. Duff's was featured on the show "Food Wars"

6. Wing Kings - It's Buffalo so you know people from all over the world come for the wings. Wing Kings located on Elmwood Ave was featured on the show "Food Paradise".

Many more restaurants like Grover's, The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub, and Mulberry Italian Ristorante have also been featured on Triple D "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives"

