We asked and you responded!

In honor of Buffalo Restaurant Week, we asked you to let us know your favorite spot to eat in Western New York.

Whether you are looking for wings, steak, salads, or something you never heard of, you can find a place in the 716 to try it out.

We asked listeners on our Facebook page to give us one restaurant that they love to eat at, and boy did they did not disappoint! By the sheer number of responses, you can eat a new place almost every day of the week..

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Here is a quick list of Western New Yorker's Favorite restaurants

Western New York Restaurants You Need To Try In 2024 A new year is here and that means you need to try some new places for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Check out some places you need to try at least once in 2024. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Of course, we know in Western New York there is a big divide between the Northtowns and Southtowns. So this year, make it the year you cross the line and try a place across the way.

Here are some places in the Southtowns that Northtowners need to try in 2024.

10 Southtowns Restaurants That Northtowners Will Drive To Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Here are some places in the Northtowns that Southtowners need to try in 2024.

10 Places In The Northtowns That Southtowners Will Drive To When it comes to Northtowns vs Southtowns, southtowners are willing to cross that line to eat at these places. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Now that you have your breakfast, lunch, and dinner plans set for Buffalo Restaurant Week, when you check out these places send us a note with your thoughts on what you had.

Get a list of all the places that are taking part of Buffalo Restaurant Week HERE.