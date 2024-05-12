Officials with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are warning people once again about possible black bear interactions after a bear was caught on camera roaming through a person's backyard.

The video was captured by a Ring camera in Batavia and it shows the bear walking through the yard possibly looking for food.

A bear sighting like this could mean that bear are becoming more aggressive in where they search for food and there is a chance they could move into areas with human population to find it.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has some tips on how you should react if you see a black bear.

DON'T FEED BLACK BEARS IN NEW YORK STATE

The best thing to do is not feed any bears. When bears learn that can get food from humans, they become more active and less afraid of human interaction which could cause problems. It is also illegal to feed wild bears in New York State.

WHAT DO BLACK BEARS EAT?

When Black Bears come out of hibernation, they are very hungry and they will eat pretty much anything. They are omnivorous; eating grasses, berries, fruit, nuts, seeds, insects, as well as human sources of food like corn, honey, bird seed, trash, and pet food when available. You should also keep your trash cans protected if you noticed a bear near your home.

Get our free mobile app

HOW TO SCARE A BLACK BEAR AWAY

If there is a black bear in your yard or if one comes close to you on a hiking path, there are some things you can do to scare them away. Bears can be frightened from an area by shouting, clapping your hands, banging pots and pans, and using night lights, strobe lights, or loud music. If the bear doesn't leave right away, maintain a safe distance and contact the DEC.

CAN YOU HUNT BLACK BEARS IN NEW YORK?

Yes, you can but you need a license and you can only hunt them in the Fall. You can learn more about hunting black bears in New York HERE.

Bear Destroys Vehicle in Search of Food This is why you don't leave food anywhere bears can smell it. Even in your car. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York DEC New Rules For Deer and Bear Hunting As you prepare for the fall deer and bear hunting season, you need to be aware of these new rules just adopted by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff