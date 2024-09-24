4 “Big Money” Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York

Saturday's Powerball drawing turned out to be a very lucky one for lottery players in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there were four "Big Money" winning Powerball tickets sold in the state from last night's Powerball drawing.

Each one of the tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball so they took home the 3rd place prize of $50,000. One of the tickets also had the Power Play which was 3x the prize amount, meaning that ticket won $150,000.

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were: 17-19-21-37-45 with a Powerball of 14.

No one claimed the grand prize so the jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing is up to $208 million dollars.

If you are looking for an edge when it comes to playing Powerball, you might want to consider playing these numbers.

Check out the Top 5 most drawn Powerball numbers.

The 5th most drawn number is: 21

The 4th most drawn number is: 53

The 3rd most drawn number is: 61

The 2nd most drawn number is: 23

The Number One most drawn number is: 32

Of course, you can't win the Powerball jackpot without the Powerball number. That is the red ball that comes at the very end of the drawing. Here is the number that was drawn most often for the red Powerball number.

So before you head out and use that quick pick to find your numbers, you might want to try these ones.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm.

