“Big Money” Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York
Someone in New York is waking up with a lot more cash in their pocket.
The New York State Lottery announced that one "Big Money" winning ticket from Friday Night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in New York.
This ticket matched four out of five numbers and also had the Mega Ball and won the 3rd place prize. The better news is that this ticket also had the Mega Plier which was 3x the amount of the winning prize, so that means this ticket won $30,000.
Friday's Winning Mega Millions numbers were: 6-15-32-54-67 with a Mega Ball of 04.
No one claimed the grand prize on Friday Night, so the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now up to $181 million dollars.
If you want some extra luck, according to the website jackpocket.com, these are the most commonly drawn Mega Ball numbers so far this year.
These most drawn white ball Mega Millions numbers in 2024 are:
- 58 drawn 6 times
- 19 drawn 5 times
- 61 drawn 5 times
- 66 drawn 5 times
The most drawn gold Mega Ball numbers in 2024 are:
- 1 drawn 3 times
- 7 drawn 3 times
- 11 drawn 3 times
- 14 drawn 3 times
- 16 drawn 3 times
- 24 drawn 3 times
You can also hedge your bets by buying your tickets at one of these locations. They are the luckiest places to buy lottery tickets in New York State.
The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.
The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.
And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:
7-11
Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.
