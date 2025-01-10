Western New York Restaurants You Need To Try In 2025

This year is the year we should all try something new while supporting local restaurants here in Western New York.

If you are anything like me when you go out to eat you usually go to the same four or five places. You go to these restaurants because you know you will get good food and good service and you probably already have the menu memorized.

This year, it is time to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. That might mean crossing over that imaginary line between the Northtowns and Southtowns or trying a style of food you never had before.

If you need a little nudge to try a new restaurant this year, here are some that I think you will like and why.

Located in Hamburg, Coyote Cafe has been around since 1993 and offers one of the best deals in Western New York....$1 tacos on Tuesdays during Happy Hour. The best part is that they change which taco is featured for the $1 taco promotion every week so it never gets old.

Located in Tonawanda, Joey's Place is known for its handmade Italian dinners and American fare. My personal favorite is the open-face turkey sandwich. It is drenched in gravy and the mashed potatoes might be the best in the 716.

Located in Depew, Bloomfields Pub has one, if not, the largest gluten-free menus in Western New York. They are also known for their wings and offer a special wing deal on Thursday nights. Plus Bloomfield's has live music on Wednesdays and Saturdays and free Bar Bingo on Fridays.

MORLUSKI'S

Located in Clarence Hollow, this is a must stop if you love Polish or Italian food or both. They offer two menus, one Polish and one Italian but both menus offer tasty treats. Plus they pop in Pink Flamingo stirrers in every drink.

Of course, this is just a small sample of the great restaurants in Western New York.

What is one place that everyone must try in 2025? Let me know HERE.