Best Sushi Spots In Western New York

This morning many members of Bills Mafia could be looking for some sushi to celebrate the Bills win over Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

After the game, Josh Allen was asked about being in Seattle for the first time as a Buffalo Bills and talked about having something he really doesn't get in Buffalo, sushi.

Allen has been here since 2018 when the Buffalo Bills drafted him in the first round. Over the past six years, it is hard to believe he hasn't found a good sushi place. So we are here to help.

Here are the best sushi places in Western New York.

Located in Williamsville, the most unquie thing about this place is that they have robot waiters to serve you.

Located on Niagara Street in Buffalo, they are known for their Sun Roll's Megaroll.

Located in the Elmwood Village, Kuni's has been serving serve traditional sushi since 1996

Recently opened in the Village of Hamburg, Lime House offers sushi along with other tradional japaense foods like Poke bowls.

Yes, the Rochester-based grocery store is known for having some of the freshest sushi in the area.

If Josh Allen were to ask you where your go-to sushi place is, where would you say?