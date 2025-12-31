We are just a couple of days away from kicking off a New Year, and it is the perfect time to get out of your comfort zone and start trying something new, something different.

Each year, my wife and I put together a list of new restaurants that we want to try out at least once. These are places that friends or family have told us about or they are places that offered an amazing deal, I Love A Good Deal.

Must Try Restaurants In Western New York

In 2025, we tried a wide variety of spots from "Taste" in East Aurora to "290 Slide" in Amherst, and many more. We found the best smash burger in Buffalo, the best spot for Sweet Potato fries, and a bunch of places where you can play darts and enjoy a great meal.

We also found some of the best and cheapest spots for chicken wings in the 716. Some places were offering wings as low as 10 cents!

So, as we plan on festing in 2026, we want to start working on our "Must Try" list for the new year. Where is one restaurant that we must try in the new year? It could be your favorite, a place where you know the owner, or just a place you have seen and driven by all the time but never popped into.

Share One Restaurant You Would Recommend In Western New York

While you do that, check out some places that have already been recommended to try in 2026.