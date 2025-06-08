If you are looking for the perfect place for a family dinner, date night, or graduation celebration, you won't have to look far in Western New York to find a great place to gather and devour tasty Italian food.

While Buffalo might be known for wings and Beef on Weck, the 716 is packed full of places for great pasta and Italian dishes.

There are so many great places, some become "hidden" because only the locals know about them and don't want to let the masses in on the amazing food.

READ MORE: TWO WESTERN NEW YORK PIZZERIAS WERE NAMED THE BEST IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY

So if you are looking for something different, something new, you need to try these places.

Best Spots For Italian Food In Western New York That You Might Not Have Heard Of

Santasiero's Restaurant - located at 1329 Niagara Street in Buffalo, many people rave about the pasta and sauce. They have been serving Buffalo since 1921, but remain a quiet favorite of the locals in the area.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...



Trattoria Aroma - Located at 5229 Main Street in Williamsville, they serve homemade Italian dishes and have a wide selection of fine wines.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

La Bella Sicilia - Located at 2909 Gennessee Street in Buffalo, La Bella Sicilia is known for its comfort food. They specialize in Chicken Parm, Chicken Marsala, and Sicilian Style Pizza.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...



Inzios - Located in the Elmwood Village at 534 Elmwood Ave in Buffalo, they make everything fresh to order, which means they don't start cooking until you order. They are known for Northern Italian dishes and their fresh homemade pasta.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

What are some other places we need to add to our list? Let us know by clicking HERE or sending us the info using our station APP.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the most Romantic Restaurants In Western New York.