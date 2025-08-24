School will be back in session very soon here in Western New York.

As a parent, you want to make sure that when you send your child off to school, they are getting a good education that will allow them to succeed in the future.

So as we get ready for the new school year, US News and World Report released their latest rankings of the best High Schools in New York.

This is how they ranked each school:

College Readiness 30%

State Assessment Proficiency 20%

State Assessment Performance 20%

Underserved Student Performance 10%

College Curriculum Breadth 10%

Graduation Rate 10%

So based on those rankings, here are the Top 10 best High Schools in Western New York.

Best High Schools In Western New York US News and World Report released their rankings of the best High Schools in Western New York for 2025. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Here is a look at some of the other High Schools that didn't make the Top 10.

Hamburg High School - 14th Overall

Sweet Home High School - 17th Overall

Frontier High School - 24th Overall

West Seneca East High School - 30th Overall

Lake Shore Senior High School - 39th Overall

If you are school didn't make the Top 10, you can click HERE to see where your child's school landed.

On the flip side of the list, here is a look at the bottom 5 High Schools in Western New York based on these ratings.

Western New York Maritime Charter School

Tapestry Charter School

South Park High School

Riverside Academy High School

Niagara Falls High School

See the complete list of public high school rankings in Western New York by clicking the button below.