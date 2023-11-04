New York’s Best Pizzerias: Did Your Favorite Make The List?

If you are planning on lunch or dinner and thinking about grabbing a slice of pizza there is one place you might want to take a trip to.

Yelp! recently put out their list of best pizzeria's in the country based on reviews and one pizzeria topped all the rest in New York State.

WHAT IS YELP?

Yelp! is an American company that uses user reviews to rank businesses across the country. It is free to use and the reviews are based on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

WHO USES YELP?

According to www.techjury.net, over 80 million users visit the Yelp! platform every month. They use the review service to review restaurants, businesses, and services.

HOW DID YELP RANK THE BEST PIZZERIA IN AMERICA?

Yelp! used the number of reviews in the pizza category to make the master list. They then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

WHAT PIZZERIA WAS NAMED THE BEST IN AMERICA?

According to Yelp!, based on all the reviews and other factors, Sapori Di 786 Degrees in Pasadena, California was named the best pizzeria in America.

WHAT PIZZERA WAS NAMED BEST IN NEW YORK STATE?

Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massapequa, New York was the highest-ranked pizzeria in New York, making it the best pizzeria in the entire state. Overall they have a 5-star rating and have been reviewed almost 600 times.

HOW MANY NEW YORK PIZZERIAS MADE THE TOP 100?

In total six pizzeras in New York State made the Top 100. You can see the Top 100 Pizzerias in America according to Yelp! by clicking HERE

No matter where you go to get a pizza, you might want to avoid these toppings.

