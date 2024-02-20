Two New York Cities Named Best In America For This

A new study shows that if you are looking to buy a home for the 1st time, you may want to look at New York State.

Two cities in New York State made Realtor.com's list of the Top 10 Best Cities for 1st time home buyers.

The list ranked each city on the availability of homes on the market and the affordability of those homes.

This makes them ideal areas for first-time homebuyers trying to break into the housing market,” says Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale

Coming in at #6 on the list was Cheektowaga, New York.

Located in Western New York, Cheektowaga is located close to Downtown Buffalo, New York and the medium price for a home in the town was just under $200,000. Cheektowaga also got high marks for being a good place to raise a family due to the town's large park system that includes the 308-acre Stiglmeier Park,

Another New York city landed at the top of the list. This time you will have to head east of Buffalo to Rochester, New York.

The #1 city for New Home buyers according to Realtor.com was Irondequoit, NY. Located just outside of Rochester, Irondequoit is surrounded by water, the Genessee River is to the west and Irondequoit Bay to the east, and the northern border is marked by the shoreline of Lake Ontario. Not only is the medium home price $187,000 there is plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy all year long.

Take a look at the complete Top 10 list of the Best Cities for 1st Time Home Buyers HERE.

