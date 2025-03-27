Buffalo Restaurants Nominated For “Best Burger” In New York

The New York Beef Council Is holding its 9th annual "Best Burger" In New York State contest and there are several Western New York restaurants in the running.

Currently, there are 62 nominees from across New York State and you can vote for your favorite spots. The top ten places that get the most votes will be part of the finals. They will all be judged by a crew of 19 judges and one of the final 10 will win the title of "Best Burger" In New York State.

So if you want your favorite spot to win, you need to vote now.

Western New York Restaurants In The Running For "Best Burger" In New York

Here are the local Western New York restaurants you can vote for.

Cask + Cow - Lewiston

Grover's Bar and Grill - East Amherst

Rock Burger - Niagara Falls

Rock Burger has been a Top 5 finalist for "Best Burger" in New York in the past.

You can vote HERE.

When the final 10 places are chosen, it will be up to the judges to select a winner. According to the guidelines of the contest, judges will rate each of the final 10 burgers based on Taste – 50%, Appearance and Presentation – 30%, Eating Experience – 10%, and overall – 10%.

Voting will be open to the public until April 10th. After that, the top 10 restaurants will be announced with the winner of the contest expected to be announced in May during National Beef Month.

Last year Chatham Brewing won the title of "Best Burger In New York" in 2024 with their "Loaded Brewery Burger".