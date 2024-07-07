Parents In New York Urged To Avoid Buying These Swimsuits

With warmer weather during the summer, many kids in New York will look to stay cool by taking a dip in a pool, lake, or pond.

Experts are urging parents this year to avoid buying certain colored swimsuits because they make it harder to see kids underwater.

A company called Alive Solutions tested several different colors of swimsuits to see how well you could see them at the bottom of a pool and at the bottom of a lake.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Here are some colors you should avoid buying swimsuits in.

LIGHT BLUE - This color matches the color of the water in many pools and makes seeing children underwater very hard for parents and lifeguards.

LIGHT GREEN - This color tested poorly in lakes and ponds since green could be confused with moss or other natural items like leaves and animals. It blends in very well with the water.

WHITE - This color blends in very well with pool and lake water. The different shades of colors of the water match the white and light reflects off the color making it very hard to see.

Here are some colors that you should buy to help your kids be visible.

NEON PINK - This color stood out during the pool test. The brightness of the pink cut through the pool water and the swimsuit was very visible.

NEON ORANGE - This color did well in both the pool and lake tests. Neon Orange stood out and was very visible in both locations. This might be the safest color to buy for kids when it comes to swimsuits.

Photo Credit: https://alive-solutions.com/blog/f/buying-swimwearthink-safety Photo Credit: https://alive-solutions.com/blog/f/buying-swimwearthink-safety loading...

Get our free mobile app

You can see the whole test of all 14 colors HERE.

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days Here is a look at the Top 5 Hottest temperatures recorded in New York State. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

New York Airbnb with HUGE Indoor Pool You could swim year-round in this 2,000 square foot indoor pool in Gloversville, New York. The pool area appears to be bigger than the rest of the home. Gallery Credit: Karolyi