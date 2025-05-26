Some parents in New York State will be getting another bonus check this year from New York State.

As part of the 2025-2026 New York State budget, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a special "Baby Bonus" for certain families in New York

What Is New York State's "Baby Bonus"?

As part of the new state budget, New York State will be issuing a one-time bonus check known as "the Birth Allowance for Beginning Year Benefit" of $1800 to families who are on public assistance. These checks will be a one-time benefit and are expected to be issued before the next of the year.

Who Is Eligible For A "Baby Bonus" Check In New York State?

The bonus checks will be sent to families in New York State who are considered low-income and are currently on public assistance. According to New York State, family or household income that does not exceed 80% of the median income for New York State is considered low-income.

Why Is New York Issuing "Baby Bonus" Checks?

Officials with New York State stated that these one-time checks are being issued to help low-income families cover essential newborn supplies like food, diapers, and clothing. This money will be used to help with medical or housing-related costs and relieve financial stress.

This is just one part of the New York State budget that was passed that is aimed at helping put more money in the pockets of New York State residents. The state is also sending our inflation rebate checks, offering tax breaks, and child tax credits.

Check out some of the other things that are included in the new budget for New York State.