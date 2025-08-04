A new proposed bill in the US Senate would call for a $600 rebate check to be sent out to certain New Yorkers from all the money collected by the new tariffs imposed by President Trump.

But not all New Yorkers would get the rebate check.

The new bill proposed by US Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO, calls for a rebate check to be issued of at least $600 per adult and dependent child, or $2,400 for a family of four.

If the bill is passed, the final amount to be refunded would be determined by how much money was collected from tariffs. The bills also calls for a reduction by 5% for joint filers with an adjusted gross income above $150,000 or single filers earning more than $75,000.

Not Everyone Would Get The Tariff Rebate Check

According to Yahoo.com, Hawley stated on a podcast with Steve Bannon that not everyone would get a check, just Trump voters.

“Well, you wouldn’t give it to everybody, you’d give it to the working people, You’d give it to our people.” “I mean, you know, the rich people don’t need it … what I mean by that is all those Democrat donors of Wall Street, all these hedge fund guys, who all hate the tariffs, by the way.”

When Will The Tariff Rebate Checks Be Sent Out?

There is no timeline yet since the bill hasn't been passed by the US Senate or House of Representatives. If the bill does pass, it would then be sent to President Trump to sign into law, and then the checks would be issued.

