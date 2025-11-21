There is one certainty in Buffalo television: change is always happening, and one local morning TV anchor is saying goodbye.

It seems like over the past several years, there have been lots of changes to the local television landscape in Western New York. We have seen anchors and reporters retire, move to different markets, or just leave the field completely and take a job elsewhere.

Another big change is happening again.

Local TV Anchor's Last Day Is Today

Ali Touhey, who has been part of the Channel 4 Wake Up show since February 2023, announced this morning that she is leaving the show. She will continue to work at Channel 4 in a smaller role but will be more focused and wants to spend more time with her family.

Touhey has been paired with Scott Patterson and Mike Cejka since 2023. Channel 4 has not made an announcement on who will take over Ali's spot next to Scott and Mike. There are a couple of reporters and anchors already on the team that will fill in until a permanent replacement is named.

This is the second major change to the Wake Up Show this year. Hope Winter left the show to work as an afternoon/evening reporter with the station, and Gwyn Napier was brought in to replace her on the morning show.

Big Changes At WIVB Channel 4

It has been a very active past couple of years for Channel. Both long-time evening anchors, Jacquie Walker and Don Postles, retired, with Dave Greber and Kelsey Anderson taking over those roles.

We wish her all the best.