2024’s Best High Schools In Western New York

The 2024 school year is right around the corner, so now is the perfect time to look at the area's Top 10 Best High Schools.

US News and World Report recently put out their list of the best High Schools in Western New York. The rankings were based on several factors including college readiness of students and graduation rate.

Here is a look at the Top 10 High Schools In Western New York.

10. Grand Island High School

9. Williamsville South High School

8. Lancaster High School

7. Orchard Park High School

6. Amherst Central High School

5. Williamsville North High School

4. Clarence High School

3. East Aurora High School

2. Williamsville East High School

The #1 ranked High School in Western New York Is:

City Honors High School.

You can see where your or your kid's school landed on the list by clicking HERE.

Also, another heads up for all the drivers in Buffalo, all the school buses in Buffalo will now have traffic cameras and the school district will issue tickets for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

Traffic cameras have been installed on every bus in the Buffalo School district and these cameras will be used to catch people who pass stopped school buses.

Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown announced that the city school district has teamed up with a national company called "Bus Patrol" to install the cameras to catch and ticket drivers who pass a stop school bus.

“Driving past a stopped school bus is extremely dangerous. Our children are on these school buses on a daily basis. We need to take every precaution to ensure students get to and from school safely,” said Mayor Brown. “This is a new initiative that will help keep students safe as they get on and off school buses in the city of Buffalo.”

Cameras were installed on the arm of the stop sign on school buses and they will be activated when the arm is extended. Using an AI program, the cameras will look for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

The video will be sent to be reviewed by police and if they determine that the driver violated the law, a ticket will be issued in the mail. First-time offenders will be fined $250.

