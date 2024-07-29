2024’s Weather has been crazy in Western New York

The weather today is going to be some of the nicest weather we have seen in a while here in Western New York.

We are just over halfway through 2024, and it is amazing how crazy the weather has been already this year.

so much has happened that you might have forgotten about some of the weather issues we have dealt with here in Western New York.

Here is a look at some of the crazy weather we have had.

JANUARY BLIZZARD POSTPONES BILLS GAME -

We all know it snows in the 716, but when we got into January Mother Nature showed the Bills Mafia who is in charge, when the Bills had to postpone their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a snowstorm. The good news is that it didn't affect the players and the Bills won that opening round game of the playoffs.

HEAT DOME SETS UP OVER WESTERN NEW YORK

From cold and snow to hot and hot! It was a complete 180 from the blizzard in January to the Heat Dome in June. We almost had a heatwave as temps remained in the 90s for two straight days. One more day and an official heatwave would of been declared in Western New York.

FOUR TORNADOS TOUCHDOWN IN ONE DAY IN WESTERN NEW YORK

July was a crazy month in Western New York as the residents of Hurricane Beryl came through the 716 sparking four tornados in the region. There were two confirmed EF-2 tornados and two confirmed EF-1 tornados that touched down in Western New York.

Here is hoping the nice weather we have today and going into the weekend will stay with us for a nice long stretch.

