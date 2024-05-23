$150K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

It was a very lucky night for one Powerball player in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there was one "Big Money" winning ticket sold in New York from Wednesday's Powerball drawing. That number matched 4 out of 5 numbers and also had the Powerball. That ticket also had the Powerplay which tripled the prize amount, so that ticket won $150,000.

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were: 5-16-18-26-67 with a Powerball number of 04.

No one claimed the grand prize jackpot on Wednesday which means Saturday's jackpot is up to $120 million dollars.

If you are looking for an edge when it comes to picking numbers for the Powerball.

Here is a look at the most commonly drawn numbers for the white Powerball numbers over the past 8 years.

61: Drawn 90 times

32: Drawn 89 times

63: Drawn 87 times

21: Drawn 86 times

36: Drawn 84 times

23: Drawn 82 times

69: Drawn 81 times

37: Drawn 79 times

62: Drawn 78 times

39: Drawn 78 times

Here are the most commonly drawn numbers for the red Powerball number over the past 8 years.

18: Drawn 49 times

24: Drawn 48 times

4: Drawn 47 times

14: Drawn 42 times

26: Drawn 40 times

5: Drawn 39 times

25: Drawn 39 times

3: Drawn 39 times

21 Drawn 38 times

13: Drawn 38 times

11: Drawn 38 times

If you want even more of an advantage, check out the luckiest places to buy a lottery ticket in New York State.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

Credit: Google Maps

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

large soda pop (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

