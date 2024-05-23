$150K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

$150K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

Photo Credit: Powerball/Canva

It was a very lucky night for one Powerball player in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there was one "Big Money" winning ticket sold in New York from Wednesday's Powerball drawing. That number matched 4 out of 5 numbers and also had the Powerball. That ticket also had the Powerplay which tripled the prize amount, so that ticket won $150,000.

READ MORE: HERE IS HOW MUCH THE NEW YORK LOTTERY HAS GIVEN BACK TO THE EDUCATION SYSTEM IN NEW YORK STATE

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were: 5-16-18-26-67 with a Powerball number of 04.

No one claimed the grand prize jackpot on Wednesday which means Saturday's jackpot is up to $120 million dollars.

If you are looking for an edge when it comes to picking numbers for the Powerball.

READ MORE: MILLION DOLLAR WINNING POWERBALL TICKET SOLD AT WEGMANS IN NEW YORK

Here is a look at the most commonly drawn numbers for the white Powerball numbers over the past 8 years.

61: Drawn 90 times
32: Drawn 89 times
63: Drawn 87 times
21: Drawn 86 times
36: Drawn 84 times
23: Drawn 82 times
69: Drawn 81 times
37: Drawn 79 times
62: Drawn 78 times
39: Drawn 78 times

Here are the most commonly drawn numbers for the red Powerball number over the past 8 years.

18: Drawn 49 times
24: Drawn 48 times
4: Drawn 47 times
14: Drawn 42 times
26: Drawn 40 times
5: Drawn 39 times
25: Drawn 39 times
3: Drawn 39 times
21 Drawn 38 times
13: Drawn 38 times
11: Drawn 38 times

If you want even more of an advantage, check out the luckiest places to buy a lottery ticket in New York State.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

Credit: Google Maps
loading...

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

Photo Credit: Google Maps
loading...
New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
loading...

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

 

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers

These numbers come up the most often in the Mega Millions drawing.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Powerball Numbers

These numbers come up most often in the Powerball drawing.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery

Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money. 

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Categories: Contests, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM