🚨Two middle school students hospitalized after suspected THC gummy use

🚨Officials say kids showed signs of THC exposure

🚨District warns of rising vape and edible use among teens

YARDLEY, Pa. — Two students at a Bucks County middle school were hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after using gummies that may have contained THC.

Lower Makefield Township Police Chief Joseph Kelly III said the 12-and 13-year-old students at William Penn Middle School in Yardley appeared to be under the influence of THC. He said it was not an overdose.

A letter to parents from the Pennsbury School District, obtained by NBC Philadelphia, said "several students" ingested the edibles.

The source of the THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana, is part of the investigation. Traditional marijuana edibles are not legal for purchase or use by anyone in Pennsylvania. Cannabis use is limited to registered patients only, according to the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act.

Gummies are legal for purchase at licensed dispensaries across the Delaware River in New Jersey.

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Concerns grow over teen vaping and edibles in schools

The district's letter says that there has been an increase in the use of vapes, vapes with THC, and edibles in its high school and middle schools.

"Our student code of conduct clearly states that drugs are not permitted on school campuses and students will be disciplined accordingly," the district's letter says.

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