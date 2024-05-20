Alert: Tap water in Bucks County will smell bad

💧 The temporary treatment change causing the smell begins Wednesday

💧 It should be in effect for two months

💧 Pennsylvania American Water says there is no health threat

Pennsylvania American Water is making a temporary change to it water treatment process which could cause a temporary taste or odor to customers in its Yardley District.

Starting Wednesday the company will be using a form of chlorine called "free chlorine," a stronger disinfectant which is often used to flush water mains and fire hydrants. Its use will add a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor to the water through July 24, according to the utility.

There is no health concern with its use, the utility says. However, it advised customers with a healthcare need that requires purified or filtered water to contact their doctor.

Map of area affected by temporary water treatment change Map of area affected by temporary water treatment change (American Water Pennsylvania) loading...

Lower Makefield impacted the most

A map shows most of Lower Makefield and the Yardley section having the biggest impact. A section of Morrisville along Route 1 will also be impacted.

Although the map shows an impact across the river in the West Trenton section of Ewing Township the utility says the Yardley District does not provide service to New Jersey.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience and understanding while we undertake this necessary maintenance of the water system," the company said in a statement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

10 Reasons Why New Hope, PA's LGBTQ+ Pride Event is the BEST in the Country I love Pride. I love Pride Month. I love celebrating Pride. And I've seen my fair share of pride events in cities big and small across the country, but I have to admit: no annual Pride event compares to the one that happens every May in New Hope, PA. It's BETTER than New York City and Philadelphia's pride events, and I am so excited that the big day is almost here for 2024. But why do I love it so much? Here are 10 reasons why it's my favorite event. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST