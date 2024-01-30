Woman sets fire inside Bristol, PA police station

🔥An officer smelled smoke coming from the lobby of the Bristol police station

🔥He found Alexandra Thomas sitting on the floor

BRISTOL, Pa. — A woman was charged with arson after she set a small fire inside the police station early Tuesday morning.

Alexandra Thomas of Pennsburg was found sitting on the floor in the lobby of the station on Bath Road with a fire around 1:30 a.m. by an officer who smelled something burning, according to a police report obtained by PhillyBurbs.com.

Court documents show she was charged with arson, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.

No one was injured in the incident and there was no major damage caused by the fire, LevittownNow.com reported.

Thomas was being held in the Bucks County Jail after failing to post bail.

