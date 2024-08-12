Warrington, Pa. police seek possible child abductor suspect

🚨The child was approached Friday afternoon by a pick up truck driver

WARRINGTON, Pa. — Police are looking for help to locate a vehicle involved in a possible attempted child abduction Friday afternoon.

An older white pickup truck drove into the area of Continental Drive and Liberty Lane around 3:15 p.m., according to Warrington police. The boy's parents told NBC Philadelphia that their son had stopped to adjust a tennis ball in the spokes of his bicycle.

The driver of the pickup up got out, quickly walked up to the boy and grabbed his arm. The boy was able to break free, the parents told NBC Philadelphia. Police said the boy was not injured.

Fully masked man

Police asked residents to check their home security video for any footage of the incident or the pickup which may have rust over the rear tires and damage to the front passenger side bumper.

The suspect is reported to be a dark-skinned male with light colored eyes, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The suspect was wearing a balaclava or "shiesty" mask and gloves at the time of the incident, according to police.

Police asked anyone with footage or information to contact them at 215-343-3311 ext. 222.

