🚨 The carjacker was inside the victim's car when they came out of the Wawa

🚨 The victim was ordered to make a withdrawal from two ATMs

🚨 The carjacker fled on foot into the woods

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A late-night Wawa customer was forced at knifepoint to drive a carjacker to two ATMs and withdraw cash.

Warmintser police said the masked thief got into the victim's vehicle via an unlocked door and showed a knife when the driver came out of the store on the corner of County Line and Davisville roads around 1:35 a.m. Thursday.

Screenshot of security footage video of a carjacking at a Wawa in Warminster 4/29/25 (Warminster police)

Three stops

The thief first demanded to be driven to the PNC Bank next door and then to a First Citizens Community Bank across the street in the Justa Farm shopping center. Police did not disclose how much cash was withdrawn

The carjacker then demanded to be driven to the Vereinigung Erzgebirge German club

where he got out of the car and ran into the woods.

Warminster police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 215-672-1000.

