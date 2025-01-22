Central Bucks school district reviews special-needs abuse allegations

☑️ Jamison Elementary School staff reported abuse in a special education classroom

☑️ The Central Bucks School District district found no evidence of abuse

☑️ CBSD board member Jim Pepper said his son was one of the students abused

WARWICK, Pa. — The Central Bucks School District says it will re-exam its investigation into allegations of abuse against special-needs students at an elementary school.

The Bucks County Courier Times was first to report on an internal investigation by the district of complaints that children were restrained, physically punished and kept from drinking water. The district's investigation concluded there was no evidence of child abuse or violation of district policies, Superintendent Steven Yanni told the Times.

Warwick police also conducted an investigation and did not file any criminal charges.

The investigation was referenced by several speakers during Thursday's school board meeting.

One of the children involved is the son of school board member Jim Pepper, who accused the superintendent of a coverup and teachers of treating his son like an "animal."

Speaking from the dias, Pepper said administrators lied to him and his wife and called whatever happened in the classroom a "personality conflict" between an aide and the teacher.

Pepper accused Yanni, head of human resources Robert Freiling, and Assistant Superintendent Nadine Garvin of lying to him about what happened to his son.

"My son is not an animal, Dr. Yanni. My son is not an animal, Dr. Garvin. He is a beautiful boy who is loved and all three of you need to go," Pepper said to applause from the audience. "There is no place for any of you in this district. You can never ever be trusted again with anything, let alone protecting our children."

Jamison Elementary School in Warwick Jamison Elementary School in Warwick (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

District says it is committed to 'transparent action'

He was also critical of District Attorney Jennifer Schorn's decision not to file charges and asked for those at the meeting to keep that in mind when she is up for re-election.

The district on Tuesday said it is treating the allegations "with the utmost seriousness" and is "committed to taking appropriate and transparent action that is within the scope of our power and authority."

An outside agency will review whether or not all aspects of the allegations were thoroughly and properly addressed and conduct a review if all procedures and processes were followed by all departments involved. A second teacher will also act an an observer in the classroom.

The board said the process will take time to complete and asked for the public's patience.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom