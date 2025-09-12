🚨 A road rage incident ended near Jamison Elementary School

🚨 A motorcyclist drove onto the school property

🚨Teachers kept the driver from getting near children playing nearby outdoors

WARWICK, Pa. — Three people have been charged in a road rage incident that ended on the property of an elementary school.

Warwick police said Aiden Ertwine, of Warrington, intentionally damaged one of the outside mirrors of a car driven by a Willow Grove man on Monday morning as they drove on York Road.

Teen biker storms onto school grounds

The incident led to a pursuit joined by a teenage biker driving without a license.

The teen drove his motorcycle onto the property of Jamison Elementary School on Land Road as students were outdoors during an after-school activity, police said.

CBS Philadelphia reported that the motorcyclist drove onto school property, where staff prevented him from getting close to the students. No one connected with the school was injured.

Exterior of Jamison Elementary School in Warwick Exterior of Jamison Elementary School in Warwick (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Police file multiple charges

The teen was charged with trespass by motor vehicle, a license violation and operating an unregistered vehicle. Ertwine was charged with accidents involving damage vehicle/property and criminal mischief.

The operator of the passenger car, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged with careless driving and failure to obey traffic control devices.

