🚨Angry Aldi shopper in Warrington accused of assault and hit-and-run

🚨Witnesses say the man used a racial slur and grabbed a woman in the parking lot

🚨Police say the suspect was later arrested, charged and released

WARRINGTON, Pa. — An impatient shopper is facing charges after he used a racial slur and hit two parked cars while leaving the parking lot after a confrontation with another shopper

Warrington police said Michael Smith, 68, of Philadelphia became upset with another shopper in the parking lot of Aldi on Easton Road in Warrington on Tuesday when he believed the shopper, who identified herself as "Mary" to 6 ABC Action News, took too long to load groceries into her vehicle.

Smith also used a racial slur towards another shopper which Mary told Smith was "uncalled for and offensive" prompting Smith to grab her hard by the arm causing pain, according to police.

Smith then fled the parking lot hitting the parked cars. Surveillance video posted by 6 ABC Action News shows Smith's pickup backing into the cars as he left.

Suspect denies assault, says he didn’t know cars were hit

Mary told 6 ABC Action News Smith demanded she immediately move her vehicle. Mary said she told him she had just a few more items to put away. The racial slurs were directed at Nazir Allford who told 6 ABC Action News he offered to take Mary's cart away.

Smith told 6 ABC Action News his wife has a bad knee and said Mary threatened to post his license plate online. He said he was unaware he hit any vehicles and denied grabbing Mary.

Police said Smith was stopped by Upper Southampton police and was taken into custody. He was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property(s) He was processed and released.

