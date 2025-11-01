🚨 Five people were critically injured in a head-on crash in Warrington

9:15 a.m. - This report was updated with new information about the victims.

WARRINGTON, Pa. — Three teens were killed and and a fourth seriouly injured in a crash in Bucks County on Halloween night.

Warrington police said the "major collision" between a sedan and an SUV on Bristol Road near Barness Park was reported around 9:30 p.m. Four teens inside the sedan and one inside the SUV had to be extricated. One of the teens in the sedan was taken to a Philadelphia hospital in extremely critical condition.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been identified. One of the teens in the crash has not yet been identified, according to police.

Police said the crash was not head-on as they initially reported.

"The most severe damage to the sedan was concentrated on the passenger side," police said in a statement. "A very preliminary investigation based on the scene evidence and witness accounts suggests that the sedan was traveling eastbound on Bristol Road, while the SUV was traveling westbound. As the sedan approached a downward crest in the narrow roadway, it appears the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to cross into the path (westbound) of the oncoming SUV."

Initial reports to 911 of a fire were unfounded, according to police.

Vehicles involved in a crash on Bristol Road in Warrington 10/31/25 (Warrington police)

Mangled vehicles show force of impact

Details about what led to the crash were not disclosed by police.The Warrington Police Command and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team worked into the early hours of Saturday on their investigation. Bristol Road was reopened to traffic by dawn.

An image of the vehicles showed two severely damaged vehicles. The sedan was nearly unrecognizable because of the efforts to free the passengers.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash to call 215-343-3311 ext.220.

