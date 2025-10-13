🚨 A Bucks County woman is accused of raising a walker over a wheelchair-bound relative

🚨 A 911 call stayed connected letting dispatchers hear threats live

🚨 Stephanie Chan, 37, faces multiple assault and terroristic threat charges

WARRINGTON, Pa — A woman faces assault charges after police say she raised a walker over her head while standing in front of a wheelchair bound family member.

Warrington police said Stephanie Chan, 37, of Chalfont went to her family member's home on Lincoln Circle on Tuesday and got into an argument over a bill. As tensions increased Chan lowered the walker, but the family member was able to move and was hit in the hand.

911 dispatcher hears fight live as call remains connected

The family member was able to call 911 but Chan grabbed both her relative's cell phone and house phone out of her hand and screamed "if you don’t pay the bills I will kill you” twice, according to officers. The fight was overheard by a Bucks County 911 dispatcher as the call was not disconnected.

Chan was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threat, possessing instruments of crime, obstructing administration of law and harrassment. She is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

