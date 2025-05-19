🚨Police found a trail a blood from the victim's home to a sidewalk

🚨Michael Dutkiewicz and Alyssa Rose Wiest dated for two years

🚨The DA did not disclose a motive for the shooting

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — A Bucks County man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend of two years.

Alyssa Rose Wiest, 25, of West Conshohocken, was found shot in the torso and lying face down on a sidewalk on Moorehead Avenue just after midnight Sunday, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. She was pronounced dead at Lankenau Hospital.

Detectives found the door to her residence open. They also found blood inside and a trail of blood to the sidewalk where she was found. Five bullets were found inside her home near her body, according to the DA's office.

A warrant was issued for Michael Dutkiewicz, 26, of Warminster, after neighbors saw him standing by his Ford F-150 pickup after the shooting. Multiple license plate readers tracked him through West Conshohocken and through Conshohocken after the shooting.

Dutkiewicz turned himself in to the police around noon. He was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility pending a hearing on May 27.

