Warminster, Pa police respond to shooting, stabbing

🚨Police say a mother stabbed her daughter Friday morning

🚨A fight led to a woman shooting at her boyfriend as he left, police say

🚨Both women were charged with aggravated assault

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Police responded to two separate violent domestic incidents including one in which a mother stabbed her daughter and another with a woman firing shots at her boyfriend.

Warminster Police said they were called by a woman to a unit at the Rosewood Apartments on County Line Road around 11 a.m. Friday morning. Arriving officers were told that Rebecca Ann Watson, 46, told a male "I am going to kill you today" as he sat on a couch and then followed him into a rear bedroom.

Watson tried to stab him but her daughter stepped between them and was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a two-inch stab wound in her left arm. A two-year-old child was also in the apartment at the time.

Watson left the apartment and was later found in the building's laundry room where she was taken into custody. She was charged with aggravated assault and being held on $200,000 bail at the Bucks County Jail.

Argument leads to shots fired, police say

Police also responded to the Charter Arms Apartments complex off Jacksonville Road around 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve on the report of a man being shot by his girlfriend following an argument, according to police. The man left the apartment on Evan Street and went to Doylestown Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Savanna Summer Munoz, 19, told police that during the argument she got a revolver out of her safe on the second floor, hid it in her jacket and came back to the first floor. When Munoz revealed the gun Munoz said her boyfriend left the apartment but she fired at him once striking his leg. Munoz told police she returned the gun to the safe.

Police said they located the gun with one spent casing and four bullets in the gun. Munoz was also charged with aggravated assault and being held on $200,000 bail at the Bucks County Jail.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom