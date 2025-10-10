🔪 A woman in Bucks County awoke to a knife-wielding intruder trying to tie her to the bed with an extension cord.

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — A pair of AirPods stolen in a Bucks County home invasion on Tuesday helped catch the suspect in Philadelphia.

A 25-year-old woman sleeping at her parents' home on Miller Drive awoke to a man with a large kitchen knife trying to restrain her to the bed with a 12-foot extension cord.

The man left the room after the woman screamed. The robber then fought with the woman's mother in a hallway before exiting the house and leaving in a black sedan.

Shorn said the man is not known to any member of the family.

License plate readers in Upper Southampton found that the suspect had been in the area for about three hours before arriving at the home.

License plate readers and ‘Find My’ app help police track suspect

The woman found that her identification, credit and debit cards, a U.S.passport and AirPods were missing. Using her phone's "Find My" feature, the homeowner and police were able to track them through Upper Southampton, down the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and through parts of Delaware County.

The car came to a stop in the area of Arimingo Avenue near East Somerset Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, where Nafis Lamont Donte Fisher, 33, was found resting. An Upper Southampton police officer activated the AirPod, causing it to make a tone in the Kia.

Police arrested Fisher and charged him with burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and simple assault.

