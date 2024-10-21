Two fight in Bucks County street over machete, cops say

NEW BRITAIN TOWNSHIP — Two men fought in the middle of a Bucks County street Thursday morning over a machete, according to officials.

New Britain Township police said officers arrived to County Line Road at Manor Road around 7:45 a.m. to find the two men arguing in what they described as a road rage incident. One of the men was taken into custody by police while the other was taken to Grandview Hospital for treatment of cuts to his temple and arm.

The scene was cleared within 45 minutes with assistance from neighboring Montgomery Township police.

New Britain police said they are interviewing those involved in the altercation to determine possible charges. The identities of the men were not disclosed.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to call New Britain police at 215-822-1910.

