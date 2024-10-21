Donald Trump stops by Bucks County McDonald’s

☑️ Donald Trump worked the fry cooker at a Lower Southampton McDonald's

☑️ He held a press conference through the drive-thru window

☑️ Trump does not believe VP Kamala Harris ever worked at McDonald's

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump made his promised stop at a Bucks County McDonald's on Sunday.

Video posted to Trump's Truth account showed both sides of Street Road lined with supporters 10-15 deep holding signs and flags chanting "USA" as his motorcade approached the restaurant in the Feasterville section of Lower Southampton. A cheer went up as the motorcade passed to enter the parking lot from the rear.

Once inside the Republican presidential nominee worked the fryer cooker at the McDonald's. A young worker "supervised" Trump, wearing a dark blue apron, as he scooped fries into containers and applied salt. A video on his Facebook page showed an employee explaining how to put the fries in a waiting customer's bag. When he spilled some salt he threw a pinch over his shoulder.

"I'm very superstitious," Trump said before handing over several orders through the drive-through window to customers that were "pre-selected and pre-screened," according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

Donald Trump supporters cheer outside of a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., 10/20/24 Donald Trump supporters cheer outside of a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., 10/20/24 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) loading...

'These people work hard'

Trump said that he learned that it takes "great expertise" to prepare orders correctly and quickly.

After his "shift" was over Trump leaned out of the window, still wearing the apron, to take questions from the media staged outside. The former president, who has constantly promoted falsehoods about his 2020 election loss, said he would respect the results of next month's vote “if it's a fair election.”

Trump did not directly answer a question of whether he might support increased minimum wages after seeing McDonald’s employees in action but said, “These people work hard. They’re great.”

He added, “I just saw something… a process that’s beautiful.”

Donald Trump in the drive-through window of the McDonald's in Feasterville as a Secret Service agent stands guard 10/20/24 Donald Trump in the drive-through window of the McDonald's in Feasterville as a Secret Service agent stands guard 10/20/24 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) loading...

First Bucks County campaign appearance since April

Newtown Athletic Club owner Jim Worthington told the Courier-Times he arranged the visit with franchise owner Derek Giacomantonio. Worthington is a Trump supporter who hosted a campaign stop for Trump in April and another for vice presidential nominee JD Vance in September.

The visit was motivated by Trump's disbelief that Democratic opponent Kamala Harris ever worked at a McDonald's.

"Heading to McDonalds now. If I stay for 20 minutes, it will be 20 minutes longer than Lyin’ Kamala Harris has worked there. She said what a tough job it was, only to find out, much to everyone’s chagrin, that she never worked there," Trump wrote on his Truth account.

Trump has not offered any proof to back his claim.

In a statement to the Courier-Times McDonald's said it is not red or blue but rather "golden."

The Harris campaign in a statement called the stop "a rehearsed and staged campaign photo op."

