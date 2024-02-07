⛽Police were called to the Express Fuel gas station Saturday

⛽Employee Harsh Kumar was charged and taken into custody

⛽Police are looking for any other possible victims

PENNDEL, Pa. — A gas station employee was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl Saturday at the station.

Penndel police said they were called to the Express Fuel gas station on Bellevue Avenue on a report of a 14-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by Harsh Kumar, 22. Officers took Kumar arrested.

Kumar was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault person less than 16 years of age and corruption of minors.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

Police did not disclose if Kumar and the teen knew each other.

Penndel police asked anyone with information about this incident or others involving Kumar to call them at 215-757-5151.

