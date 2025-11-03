🚨 14-year-old boy remains in ICU after Halloween night crash in Warrington

🚨 Three Neshaminy High School students killed

🚨GoFundMe campaigns have been created to help the victims

WARRINGTON, Pa — A 14-year-old seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that killed three people on Halloween night continues to recover in the ICU of a Philadelphia hospital.

The crash on Bristol Road in Warrington claimed the lives of three people in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Ford Explorer, according to Warrington police.

The driver, who died in the crash, was a 15-year-old male identified in a GoFundMe campaign as Elkhan Saparbekov. He was a freshman at Neshaminy.

Aziz Umidovich Amonov, an 18-year-old male from Feasterville/Trevose, Pennsylvania, who was a senior at Neshaminy High School, and a 16-year-old male rear passenger also died.

Another fundraising campaign identified the 16-year-old as Kozyrev Artem, a former member of the Philadelphia Blazers youth hockey team.

"He was a wonderful young man, a great teammate, and part of our hockey family," the team said on its Facebook page.

Unlicensed 15-year-old driver identified by police

Warrington Police Chief Daniel Friel told NBC Philadelphia that it appears Saparbekov was an unlicensed driver. Investigators have not yet been able to speak with the 14-year-old survivor to learn where the group was headed, according to the chief.

“You have to be 16 and a half before you get your junior driver’s license, so it’s safe to say he was an unlicensed driver, unfortunately,” Friel told NBC Philadelphia.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured.

NBC Philadelphia reported a memorial was held Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia for Artem and Saparbekov. The Bucks County Coroner said Amonov was a native of Uzbekistan in Central Asia. His body was returned to his native country for burial, according to NBC Philadelphia.

