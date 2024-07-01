TD Bank closing branch in Bucks County, Pa.

TD Bank branch sign, filing with the OCC (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media)[/caption]

💲TD Bank has filed to closed a Bucks County branch

💲TD Bank shut down a branch in Hatboro in April

💲A closing date was not disclosed in the OCC filing

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP — TD Bank is closing a branch in Bucks County after closing a branch earlier this year.

According to a filing with the federal Office of Comptroller of the Currency, the bank's branch on Hulmesville Road in Bensalem will be shut down. A closing date was not disclosed in the filing. TD Bank closed its Hatboro branch after filing with the OCC in April.

The Bensalem branch is one of 20 TD Bank is closing in New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Vermont, the bank said in a statement to the Philadelphia Business Journal. No more branch closures are anticipated in 2024.

The bank said it regularly evaluates its network of branches to in order "to best serve our customers through an optimal mix of convenient TD Bank locations and digital banking products and services.”

Nine new branches will be opened in 2024 and 100 locations renovated.

Citizens Bank closed locations within the past year inside Acme in Newtown and filed with the OCC to closee freestanding locations in Warminster and Willow Grove.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom