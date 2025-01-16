Police: Suspect in Bucks County homicide involved in Trenton shooting

🚨Police found the body of a woman inside a Bensalem hotel room

BENSALEM, Pa. — The suspect in a homicide at a Bucks County hotel is in custody in Trenton, according to police.

A homicide was reported to have taken place at a hotel in Bensalem early Wednesday, which started a search of hotels in the township, according to Bensalem police. A woman was found dead in a room at the Sleep Inn on Street Road, according to police.

According to Trenton Police Capt. Lisette Rios, the suspect connected to the homicide was involved in a shooting reported in the area of Parkside Avenue and Oak Lane 15 miles away in Trenton around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rio said responding officers heard shots fired as they tried to determine the source of the shots. Several residents were evacuated during the search, according Rios. At least one person was shot, but Rios did not disclose their status.

Questions remain

The Mercer County Tactical Response Team located the suspect and took him into custody. Trenton police then found out about the suspect's alleged connection to the hotel shooting.

Officials have not disclosed a timeline of events, the identities of the victims, or the charges against the suspect. The departments are expected to hold a joint press briefing in Bensalem on Thursday.

