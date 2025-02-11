Six injured in Bucks County house fire

BENSALEM, Pa — Six people were injured during a house fire Monday morning before dawn during which three people jumped out a window to escape the flames.

The Bensalem Volunteer Fire Department said the fire at the two-story house on Merganser Way was reported around 5:20 a.m. Three people inside the house jumped from an upstairs window to escape the fire, the department told 6 ABC Action News. Two firefighters were also injured.

Levittown Fire Company No. 2, one of several that responded to the fire, reported the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes.

Fire at a holme on Merganser Way in Bensalem 2/10/25 Fire at a holme on Merganser Way in Bensalem 2/10/25 (Bensalem Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook) loading...

