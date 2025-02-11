Six injured in Bucks County house fire
BENSALEM, Pa — Six people were injured during a house fire Monday morning before dawn during which three people jumped out a window to escape the flames.
The Bensalem Volunteer Fire Department said the fire at the two-story house on Merganser Way was reported around 5:20 a.m. Three people inside the house jumped from an upstairs window to escape the fire, the department told 6 ABC Action News. Two firefighters were also injured.
Levittown Fire Company No. 2, one of several that responded to the fire, reported the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
The Most Popular Menu Items At Wawa
In celebration of Wawa being open for 58 years, here are people's go-to Wawa menu items. From their mac and cheese to the coffees, here's what the people of Facebook voted as their go-to purchases.
Gallery Credit: Gianna